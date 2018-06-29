Car store reopens at weekend

Have your say

HUNDREDS of used cars and vans will be for sale as a store reopens.

Hendy has bought the former Unbeatablecar store in Anchorage Road, Hilsea. It has been closed this week while the firm prepares to reopen on Sunday.

It will become home to Hendy’s largest used vehicle operation with up to 500 cars and vans on site.

Chief executive Paul Hendy said: ‘This acquisition is part of our ongoing expansion plans and will complement our existing Portsmouth operation which includes new and used Ford, Honda, Kia and commercial vehicle sales and servicing.’

The site will also offer car and van servicing with a 20-bay workshop, bodyshop and Smart Repair.

Hendy Group has 12 motor franchises in 25 locations and employs more than 1,000 people in Hampshire, Sussex, Surrey, Kent and Devon.