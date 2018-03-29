Car website listed in top 100

Have your say

A CAR servicing comparison website has been ranked in a list of the country’s fastest-growing firms.

BookMyGarage was recognised by SyndicateRoom, an online equity investing platform, in its report dubbed the Top 100: Britain’s Fastest-Growing Business.

The report ranks Britain’s leading startup businesses by their increase in valuation between 2014 and 2017.

BookMyGarage, based in Portsmouth, was started by the founders of Carsite and Jobsite.

The company is headquartered at 1000 Lakeside.

Chief executive Douglas Rotberg said: ‘We’re honoured that our success in creating openness and transparency for car owners and garages in the much-maligned car servicing industry has been recognised in this way.

‘We feel humbled to be listed alongside so many well-known startups.”