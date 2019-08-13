Care company calls for more volunteers across Fareham and Gosport as staff celebrates award-winning year

A FAMILY-RUN domiciliary and care company is celebrating a successful year – but has said it needs more volunteers.

Right at Home Solent was rated ‘outstanding’ by the Care Quality Commision last year – an accolade that only the top two per cent of companies in the UK receive – and named a Homecare top 20 care provider in the South East this year.

The Fareham-based company is a five-star WorkBuzz employer – an award based on employee feedback.

It is run by husband and wife team Kev Popat and Amy Popat, who set up the firm four years ago.

They provide industry-leading training to home caregivers across Fareham, Gosport, Southampton and the New Forest.

Mr Popat has called for more volunteers to help provide better care across the county.

He said: ‘We are genuinely trying to make a difference in Fareham, Gosport, Southampton and further afield and want to help more people.

‘But, to do this, we need to recruit around a hundred more volunteers over the next few years.’

In June, they received the customer engagement and the franchisee of the year award at the British Franchise Association Awards.

Kev said: ‘That was amazing, it was super surprising and incredibly humbling. We love what we do and so do the staff, we all care about what we do.

‘When you look in the news, it’s all about care homes closing down or people being abused in care homes and it’s all very depressing. But then there are also so many amazing stories about care homes and so much amazing stuff they do which doesn’t get talked about.

‘Just recently, we helped somebody get out of the house for the first time in over two years.’

Right at Home Solent is a franchise of Right at Home, a care provider with more than 500 offices across the world.

It offers a range of care services such as companionship, personal care, live-in care and specialist dementia care on a short or long-term basis and offer 24/7 live-in care.