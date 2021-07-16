Care company In Home Care opens new office Fareham as it expands across the Solent area

Angelina Lewis (40) from In Home Care in Fareham. Picture: Mike Cooter (090721)

In Home Care provides care and support to elderly and disabled clients through visits to their homes.

The business was founded by Claire Simmons and Paul Reynolds in 2011, who were inspired to start the company after caring for their own ageing relatives. They found that the help they needed was often confusing and inadequate.

The new branch was set up in Fareham’s High Street as the firm expands. It already has offices in Horndean, Grayshott, Chichester, and Hertford.

The colourful meeting room at In Home Care in Fareham. Picture: Mike Cooter (090721)

The director of the office, Angelina Lewis was inspired by her previous job at In-Home Care Chichester to open her own community-based care franchise; In-Home Care Fareham & Gosport. The new office covers Fareham,

Portchester, Gosport and Titchfield.

Angelina said: ‘I believe in care, everyone deserves to have a choice. I do this job from the bottom of my heart, and I’m honoured to be able to do it.’

The new office was due to hold an open day on July 9 to mark its arrival to the town but this has been postponed until restrictions are relaxed.

Angelina said they hoped to reschedule it to later this summer.

She said: ‘We cancelled it because we want to keep people safe, in the future we hope to welcome our clients and family in. We want our introduction into the community to be that we are professional people

who always respect our clients and their wishes.’

In Home Care, Fareham supports individuals and their families with dementia, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s as well as physical and learning difficulties. They offer hourly care, overnight care, or 24-hour live-in caring. The company is rated as ‘Good’ by the Care Quality Commission.

Angelina said the business, which employs seven carers, allows for clients to remain in their own home and receive care, rather than being in a nursing home.

She said: ‘Community care gives me more time to talk to the clients and get to know them. We become part of a big family.

‘The future for our office is really bright. We are putting in the hard work to make everything right, I can see a bright future for everyone involved.’