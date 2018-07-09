Care home provider puts on fundraising concert

Have your say

CARE home provider Caremark hosted a charity concert to raise money for a good cause.

The event, on Saturday June 30, raised more than £400 for Chestnut Tree House, a children’s hospice.​

The Chichester Community Choir performed at the event, held at St Paul’s Church, Chichester.

Andrew Demetriou, managing director of Caremark, said: ‘We’d like to say a massive thank you to everyone who came to our concert, we have been overwhelmed by the support from the local community. Chestnut Tree House is a charity very close to our hearts.’