Care home to throw big opening bash this week

A NEW Horndean-based care home is planning a special opening event this coming Thursday.

Pear Tree Court will throw open its doors to locals, inviting people to join the celebrations from 2pm-4pm.

The event will be themed around local heroes throughout history.

Organisers are encouraging visitors to dress as their icons, whether it’s a fireman from the 1920s or nurses from the 1940s.

The Chairman of East Hampshire, Councillor Lynn Evans, will cut the ceremonial ribbon alongside the home’s first resident, Charlie Payne.

Visitors can take part in various activities including cake decorating, jewellery making and the chance to make some furry friends from the Millers Ark Petting Zoo.

A brass band will perform classics songs with some help from a 1940s style singer.

Manager Raymond Arnold said: ‘We have had such a warm and positive response from those living locally, and we already feel like part of the community.’

The site features 72 en-suite bedrooms, a cinema, hairdressing salon, pub, ballroom space and a cafe.