Care staff and clients gather for Bluebird Care Gosport's birthday party celebrating outstanding CQC report

CARE staff and clients of Bluebird Care Gosport gathered together to celebrate an outstanding first year.

Since opening their Quay Lane premises last October, the team has gone from strength to strength, racking up awards and achieving an ‘outstanding’ inspection by the Care Quality Commission.

Bluebird Care Gosport customer Doris Sheath with mayor of Gosport Kathleen Jones

To celebrate their achievements, the team held a birthday party for staff, customers and the mayor of Gosport to enjoy, including music and cake.

Owner Kat Thomas said: ‘We’re passionate about stamping out loneliness. The fact that we have double the number of people here than last year when we opened is amazing.’

The glowing CQC report highlighted the ‘compassion and genuine warmth’ staff had when speaking about people they cared for.

Carer Kim Heeley used to work for Bluebird Care but left for health reasons, and recently returned to the Gosport team.

She said: ‘They’re amazing, I wouldn’t work for any other homecare company. Everyone we work with are lovely people, I feel very supported, we just all help each other. I’m not planning on going anywhere for a very long time.’

Bluebird Care Gosport picked up two awards at the company’s Franchise Awards, being recognised with the Spirit of Bluebird award and Newcomer of the Year.

The franchise is also finalist for Employer of the Year by Solent Business Awards.

Emma Burnley, care assistant supervisor, said: ‘Everyone made me feel at ease when I first started. We’re more like a family than a business.

‘We’ve got some amazing customers, they make your day and I can’t fault any of our care staff.’