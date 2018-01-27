Carillion liquidator denies entire workforce is being made redundant

THE liquidator for Carillion said they are not making the entire workforce redundant, as claimed in reports.

They did confirm a consultation process had started with the construction firm’s workforce about redundancies.

As previously reported in The News, hundreds of people at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham, Portsmouth, are employed by Carillion covering services from maintenance, parking, cleaning, changing linen and security.

A spokesman for the official receiver, who manages the first stage of bankruptcies, said: ‘Contrary to some reports in the media the liquidator and the special managers of various companies within Carillion are not making the entire workforce redundant.

‘As required by law, we have started our consultation process with the workforce in respect of potential redundancy.

‘This includes consultation with people who are likely to transfer to a new employer, and the liquidator and special managers are in extensive discussions with organisations in relation to such possible transfers.

‘The company continues to service all its existing facilities management contracts which it has done since the date of liquidation and will continue to do so with the support of its customers, employees and suppliers.’

Carillion went bust earlier this month after reportedly having finance problems last year.

It had gone into talks with the government to reach a deal but this is said to have fallen through with banks refusing to lend more money.