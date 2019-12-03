Have your say

WITH less than a month to go until the big day, some of us are starting to think about what to buy our nearest and dearest for Christmas this year.

Others will undoubtedly leave it last minute and need to do a mad dash to town but fear not for if Cascades Shopping Centre is your destination of choice then the stores will be open for longer in the Christmas period.

Cascades Shopping Centre in Portsmouth

Here are the opening times over the Christmas period at Cascades:

Normal opening times will remain largely the same during the week and on Saturdays, opening from 9am until 6pm.

SEE ALSO: Gunwharf Quays Christmas opening hours 2019

- Every Thursday from November 28 until December 19 will be late night shopping, opening from 8am until 9pm.

- The centre will be open from 9.30am until 4.30pm every Sunday from December 1 until December 22.

- On Saturday December 21, there will be late night shopping from 8am until 7pm.

SEE ALSO: Portsmouth Christmas market 2019: dates, opening times and everything you need to know

- Monday December, 23 – 8am until 8pm

- Christmas Eve – 8am until 4.30pm

- Boxing Day – 8am until 6pm

READ MORE: Where to meet Santa in Portsmouth and Hampshire for Christmas 2019

- New Year’s Eve – 8am until 4.30pm

- New Year’s Day – 8am until 6pm.