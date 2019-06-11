Cascades toy shop celebrates success one month after opening

A new toy shop is off to a flying start after opening its doors just over a month ago

Toytown opened on Saturday May 4 in Cascades shopping centre and is now celebrating the success it has had since.

Toy town has opened in Cascades, Portsmouth. Staff, Michelle Aird, Stella Haines and Iftikar Ahmed

The store’s managing director, Alan Simpson, who set up the chain in 1979 said that he could not be more pleased with the reception the store has had and how well people have been engaging with it.

He said: ‘We’re delighted with how the store has performed and how well it has been received by members of the public.

‘We have had a lot of positive comments in store and on social media and we’re very happy with the response the store has had. It has so much potential in a city like Portsmouth and at a venue like Cascades.

‘When we look at the city, the site’s analysis and the footfall, it was a no-brainer for us to bring Toytown here. The centre management team has been a dream to work with too and Cascades, as a destination, ticked all the boxes we look for.’

11/6/19''Story: CityBuzz : Toy town has opened in Cascades, Portsmouth.''Pictured: Staff, Michelle Aird,Stella Haines and Iftikar Ahmed.

The family-run business, which operates 27 stores across the UK and Ireland set-up shop in Cascades following the departure of Portsmouth’s Toys-R-Us store.

Andrew Philip, centre manager at Cascades Shopping Centre is also please with the store’s success.

He said: ‘It was clear early on that bringing Toytown to Cascades would be an easy decision. It’s a very unique store in the area, particularly since the closure of Toys R Us, and I think that is reflecting in how well it has done in just a few short weeks.

‘Sometimes it takes new retailers time to find its feet in a new area, but that has not been the case at all with Toytown. It’s operating like a store that has been with us for a long time and we’re all so pleased that it’s proving incredibly popular with the local community here in Portsmouth.’