Castle Road Xmas market busiest yet

Hoards of people flocked to the small street market in Southsea to sample mulled wine, listen to live music and enjoy Christmas treats.

Stands selling original artwork, vintage clothes, sweets and ‘roast dinner wraps’ lined the street this weekend.

Charlotte Cornelius recently opened her second boutique jewellery store in the area and placed a stall outside.

Charlotte said: ‘There is a fantastic atmosphere today in Portsmouth. People seem to be full of cheer and are really interested in the variety of goods on sale today.’

Sonny, a duty manager at Monty’s restaurant, said: ‘I’ve been out here all day selling our roast dinner wraps, mulled wine and special liquor.

‘I’ve never seen so many people on Castle Road. It has been a brilliant day and I’m having lots of fun chatting to locals.’