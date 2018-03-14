Centre works to keep air ambulance up in the sky

Carol Chapman, HIOWAA volunteer, hands collection boxes to Lauren Bennett, Garsons assistant manager
AWARD-winning garden centre, Garsons of Titchfield, has chosen Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance as its charity of the year.

The centre, which is also a farm shop, has already started fundraising for the organisation by placing collection tins at its tills.

The family-run business is hoping to raise thousands of pounds to keep the ambulance flying.

Garsons charity coordinator Rachael Rogers said: ‘As well as voluntary donations from our wonderful customers, some of the staff are already planning exciting events that will make a real difference.’

Rachel Leaman, head of income generation at HIOWAA said: ’We are extremely grateful that Garsons has chosen to support us.

‘It costs in excess of £9,000 a day to maintain our life-saving service. It is only thanks to the generosity of businesses like Garsons and their customers that we are able keep the Air Ambulance flying and saving lives.’