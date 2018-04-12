Chamber launches its new annual business survey

TODAY Hampshire Chamber of Commerce is launching its annual business survey to help it to tackle the big issues felt by local businesses.

Through the Portsmouth and District Committee, the organisation has opened its survey to understand the needs of all businesses in the PO postcode area.

Run by Portsmouth business people, Hampshire Chamber of Commerce is hoping that the survey will further help its members and the business community to have their rights represented.

Head of policy and representation Mark Baulch is urging companies to fill out the survey, which will assist both him and his fellow colleagues in their lobbying, consultations and influencing of key bodies for local business benefit.

Mark said that it is crucial the board hears from companies if they are to represent their views and take action on their behalf.

To entice more professionals to complete the survey, the Chamber has teamed up with the Marriott Hotel.

One lucky survey participant will receive a complimentary dinner for two people in the Cast Iron Bar and Grill.

Mark said: ‘I would urge local businesses to take the opportunity to engage with this opportunity to inform local decision makers, like them, of their needs and aspirations during a time of challenge and change.

‘There are some exciting plans ahead for the city and the district and this is their opportunity to help to influence the direction of these.’

The Chamber will use the results of the survey to create a business support strategy for this year.

It will report back to businesses on their progress.

The survey is available to complete now and will remain open until April 27.

To give your input and complete the Chamber’s survey, visit www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/5XLZ8S3