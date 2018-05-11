Chamber survey reveals businesses’ biggest concerns

THE RESULTS of an Annual Business Feedback survey have been revealed.

This year, for the first time, Hampshire Chamber of Commerce began the special survey to discover what is bugging Portsmouth businesses.

Over 100 local companies took part and over half of these are based in postcodes PO1-PO6.

Around 41 per cent of participants identified Portsmouth regeneration, including city centre roads, coastal defences, Tipner and Horsea as a major concern.

Over one third of respondents highlighted this as the greatest issue.

A focus on skills, having a work-ready local workforce and attracting talent came second as 34 per cent stated these factors are a ‘great challenge’ to local business.

The third biggest issue is ‘developing a business vision for Portsmouth’, as 29 per cent of participants chose this as a key problem in the city.

When it comes to business support, survey respondents said that local business networking opportunities are by far the biggest clincher enticing them to join the Chamber.

Over one third of participants believe that representing the needs of business locally with Portsmouth City Council is a key role for the Chamber.

The committee will use the survey results to enable them to create an effective business support strategy for the year.

Head of policy and representation at the Chamber, Mark Baulch said: ‘‘We would like to thank all of the local businesses that took the time to engage with this opportunity.

‘I am delighted that we have a group of people here in the city and district that are invested in and passionate about Portsmouth and that are committed to turning this information into actions,

‘I look forward to reporting back on progress’.