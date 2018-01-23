Chambers Guide accolade for team at law company

A LAW team has been recognised in the prestigious Chambers Guide for a second year running.

The Insolvency team at Verisona Law made its debut in the legal guide in 2016.

Staff celebrated the end of 2017 with a second appearance in the publication after also being named in the Legal 500.

Director Nick Oliver said: ’To have maintained our position as one of the top firms in the south for the work we do is both satisfying and invigorating,

‘We’ve had a busy year with high-profile cases and big wins, but this doesn’t come without a tremendous amount of hard work and dedication to client service from every member of the team.’