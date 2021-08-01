Channel 5 kids stars from PAW Patrol and Milkshake come to Hayling Island holiday park

A HOLIDAY park on Hayling Island is preparing to welcome children’s TV stars from Channel 5’s Milkshake.

By Kimberley Barber
Sunday, 1st August 2021, 3:08 pm
Hayling Island is part of forty of Parkdean’s award-winning parks which will feature Milkshake! Mornings

Characters from the channel’s morning kids section will be coming to Parkdean Resorts, after the holiday park operator agreed a partnership with broadcasting giant, ViacomCBS Networks UK.

Hayling Island is one of 40 Parkdean parks which will feature Milkshake! Mornings, a range of activities for pre-schoolers, arts and crafts, singalongs and dancing, led by Parkdean’s Troupers, with the Milkshake! presenters on screen.

The activities will feature some of the Milkshake! favourites such as Bop Box Boogie, Milkshake! Monkey, Daisy & Ollie, Blues Clues & You and PAW Patrol.

Catherine Lynn, chief customer officer at Parkdean Resorts, said: ‘ViacomCBS brands are naturally aligned with our own focus on family-friendly fun, and we’re looking forward to bringing Milkshake! shows and characters to Hayling Island, to create some amazing memories for our guests.’

Virginia Monaghan, from ViacomCBS, said: ‘We are thrilled to be partnering with Parkdean Resorts to bring Milkshake!, to fans across the country. This partnership will offer a new way for preschool kids to experience and connect with Milkshake!’s shows and characters.’

The partnership went live on parks on July 19, and will run throughout the school holidays.

Go to parkdeanresorts.co.uk/holidays/tots-breaks/.

