Charity breakfast seminar

AN ACCOUNTANCY firm will be giving important updates for the charity sector at its upcoming breakfast seminar.

HWB, which specialises in the not-for-profit sector, will lead the annual briefing at Chilworth Manor of June 14.

Director Michaela Johns will cover the latest developments from the Charity Commission and discuss governance, VAT, accounting and general sector news.

Michelle said: ‘We are delighted to be holding our charity breakfast briefing,

‘The charity sector in the South has always been strong and innovative, but it is also facing a number of challenges this year and beyond.

‘This seminar will aim to give charities all the information and advice they need on the most important issues facing the sector. The seminar provides a great opportunity to discuss these topics in a relaxed setting.’