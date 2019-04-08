Charity launches to promote marine skills and business in Portsmouth 

Have your say

A CHARITY promoting marine businesses and skills has been launched.

Portsmouth Harbour Marine will work with schools and colleges to equip young people with the skills needed for marine sector employment and encourage young people to pursue a career in marine employment.

The launch, held at the top of Emirate’s Spinnaker Tower last week, was hosted by chairman of Portsmouth Harbour Marine, Commodore Peter Melson.

He said: ‘We can’t overstate the need for integrated and cohesive development of Portsmouth Harbour’s marine sector.’

For more go to portsmouthharbourmarine.org.uk