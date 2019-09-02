Chelsea star Mason Mount returns to Portsmouth to buy a new gaming PC

PREMIER League footballer and England international Mason Mount has come back to his home in Portsmouth – to pick up a gaming computer.

The Chelsea midfielder has celebrated an electric start to the 2019/20 season, where has has already scored two goals, by popping over to Portchester for a custom-built PC from Novatech, worth almost £2,500.

Mason Mount with his new gaming PC. Picture: Tillison Consulting

Born in Portsmouth, who went to Purbrook Park School in Waterlooville as a youngster, Mount has bought a Reign Paladin Gaming PC.

Novatech is based in Portsmouth, with a showroom in Hamilton Road, Portchester.

A prevalent gaming firm, Mount was all too aware of the company’s reputation, built on 32 years of trade – but has apparently insisted that he won’t just play Fortnite on it.

Novatech’s marketing and partnerships manager Charmaine Budd said: ‘We were approached by Mason as he was wanting to purchase a high-end gaming PC that gave the best performance for playing anything he could throw at it, not just Fortnite.

‘Mason was keen to get a purpose-built PC that delivered guaranteed smooth and responsive gameplay, even whilst streaming – we talked to him about the new Reign range and he ended up with the Paladin MKII which would do everything he wanted his new PC to do.’

As it turns out, the Chelsea star could soon be live streaming games in his spare time, joining the likes of Irish midfielder David Meyler, who retired from football on Friday.

This is because the Paladin MKII PC has been customised with an Elgato 4K60 pro, which can stream gameplay in 4k resolution at 60 frames per second.

The Reign Paladin is one of the four new Gaming PC’s within Novatech’s new premium range, alongside the Viper, Sentry and Lux.

Starting from £2,499, all PCs in the range come with a three-year warranty, taking the midfielder a good portion of the way through his new five-year contract with Chelsea.