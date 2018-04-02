Chippy offers free chips for a year

A chip shop is offering its customers the chance to win free food for a year.

Scott’s Plaice in Gosport is on a mission to give back to its clientele through a so-called ‘like and share’ competition on Facebook.

Nathan Popplewell, Josh Noyce, Steven King, and Scott Turner.''Picture Credit: Keith Woodland PPP-180331-190952006

Coinciding with celebrations marking the chippy’s first year of business, owners will serve a random winner a free order of fish and chips once a week for 12 months.

All takeaway lovers need to do to enter is like, share and comment ‘IN’ on the business’ competition post on Facebook.

Owner of the Gregson Avenue shop, Scott Turner, 27, said: ‘We have had tremendous support from our customers over the time we’ve been here and we wanted to do something a little bit different to give back.’

Open now, the contest will run until Saturday, April 28 – when Scott and his team will pick a winner from the names of those who shared the shop’s post on Facebook.

‘The response since we set up shop has been far better than we imagined,’ said Scott.

‘We’re really excited to see the reaction we get to this competition.’

Last year, the shop appeared in the top 50 UK chippies in industry magazine Fry, out of more 11,000 considered.

To be in with a chance of winning its competition, visit Scott’s Plaice on Facebook at facebook.com/scottsplaicegosport.

Terms and conditions will apply when a winner is chosen, including the option to select food to the equivalent value of cod and chips, at £5.50.