Churchers awarded ‘small firm of the year’

CHURCHERS Solicitors has been named Hampshire’s Law Society’s Small Firm of the Year for the second consecutive year.

They were presented with the award at the Hampshire Law Society’s annual dinner, which was held at the Hilton Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

The Churchers team celebrate their win

The South Coast law firm, which has offices in Fareham and Portsmouth, was recognised for excellence in training, development and welfare of staff. They were also acknowledged for growth in reputation, appreciation and recognition by clients and other firms, and their contribution to both the legal and local community.

Ian Robinson, Churchers Solicitors’ Managing Partner, said: ‘We are immensely proud to have been awarded this accolade.

‘The team is always thrilled to be recognised for the work we do across the south coast.”

The law firm supports a number of charities.

Their upcoming fundraiser for Rowans Hospice and Beaulieu Respite will see Ian Robinson and three trainee solicitors - Daniel Norris, Georgia Chandler and Johnathan Rees - absail down Portsmouth’s Spinnaker Tower.

As well as helping fundraise for charities, Churchers also contribute to the community through hosting free legal advice drop-in sessions across its offices.

Recently, the firm launched a free business advice consultation service enabling busy workers to schedule a phone call with a Churchers Business Services solicitor.

This allows people to call at a time that is suitable for them.