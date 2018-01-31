City bathroom firm says ‘thanks a million’ after taking milestone order

Have your say

A BATHROOM furniture manufacturer is celebrating its one-millionth order thanks to a Portsmouth firm.

Utopia Bathrooms marked the milestone after Bradley Bathrooms, a business partner in Portsmouth, took the milestone order.

Peter and Shirley Bradley, the founders and former owners of Bradleys Bathrooms of Portsmouth

The company released a statement to thank all of its customers for helping it to reach the million.

Utopia was founded in 1989 by its joint managing directors.

It received its record-breaking order at the end of last year.

To celebrate the achievement with the showroom, the firm installed a complimentary display featuring its new Halo modular range.

Peter and Shirley Bradley founded Bradley Bathrooms in 1961.

After the couple’s retirement, employee Andy Bye bought the business.

Mr Bye has managed the firm with his wife, Julie, ever since.

Andy said: ‘We are delighted to be the millionth customer as Utopia is one of our key brands.

‘We have complete confidence in the quality and design of its product range and our customers really do appreciate buying British.

‘We have always been pleased with the service received and can’t wait for the new Halo set to be installed.’

Andy and Julie also celebrated the milestone order after being presented with a bottle of champagne and flowers.

The pair toasted with former owners Mr and Mrs Bradley, who popped in to mark the occasion.

Beth Boulton, marketing director at Utopia Bathrooms, said: ‘We are delighted that our millionth order came from a local independent bathroom specialist with a tremendous reputation for quality and reliability.

‘Working with specialist retailers like Bradleys Bathrooms to communicate our brand values to the consumer, we have made a massive impact on many British bathrooms and now look forward to transforming the rest.’