PORTSMOUTH is one of the most in-demand cities for holiday rentals, according to statistics.

Figures released by Holiday Lettings put Portsmouth eighth in the UK for holiday rentals, based on interest from people using the site.

The Holiday Lettings blog said that visitors can ‘experience the city from two entirely different perspectives’ citing the Spinnaker Tower, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard and the birthplace of Charles Dickens as some of the prime tourist hotsports.