City MP hits out at government changes to mortgage payments

Have your say

A CITY MP has criticised government changes to mortgage payments.

Labour MP for Portsmouth South, Stephen Morgan, said low-income households could face hardship after the government replaced Support for Mortgage Interest benefit payments.

As of yesterday, the function – which latest statistics say as many as 90,000 homeowners receive – was changed to become a loan, which buyers will need to pay back if they sell their properties.

Mr Morgan said: ‘Support for Mortgage Interest is an essential lifeline.

‘The government wants to save money, but it is not thinking about the impact on home ownership this will have, particularly on pensioners and disabled people.’