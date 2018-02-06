City named among top half-term destinations

PORTSMOUTH has been named among the nation’s top coastal destinations to visit this half-term.

Figures from the National Express revealed the city to be the third most popular seaside spot to travel to by coach between Monday, February 12 and Friday, February 16.

Portsmouth was topped only by Bournemouth and Plymouth as the firm weighed up its most-booked destinations throughout next week.

National Express also found while hundreds are set to visit the city, many residents will journey elsewhere – with Southampton, Ringwood and Salisbury topping the list of outbound destinations.

Managing director of National Express Coach, Chris Hardy, said: ‘With half-term just around the corner people are getting their travel sorted and it’s no surprise to see Portsmouth is one of the most popular destinations to travel to.’

The figures showed as many as 700,000 passengers are set to board National Express coach services next week.