Clarence Pier has unveiled two new rollercoasters to help draw in the crowds during the summer season.

Mad Mouse and Tidal Wave will take the ride count at the Southsea amusement park to 13.

Gemma McKenzie and Afie 6 on the Tidal Wave rollercoaster in Southsea. Picture: Habibur Rahman

READ MORE: Bosses at Clarence Pier unveil new rollercoasters

Our video editor Habibur Rahman took a ride on Tidal Wave and filmed his experience to give people a glimpse of what they can expect.

Watch the video at the top of the page to find out more.

Riders between 95cm and 1.2m tall can ride Tidal Wave accompanied, with anyone taller than that able to ride on their own. Mad Mouse has a minimum height rule of 1.2m.

Jason Mansel on the Mad Mouse rollercoaster at Clarence Pier - one of two new rides introduced at the amusement park. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Admission to rides at Clarence Pier is permitted via individual tokens or a day-long wristbands.

To learn more, go to clarencepier.co.uk.