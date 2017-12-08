Co-op staff bring in hundreds for hospices

Southern Co-op’s head office team at Lakeside in Portsmouth raised more than £1,300 in two months for new charity partner Naomi House and Jacksplace hospices for children.

Office staff and those working in the food store on site have held cake sales, a 14.81-mile sponsored walk around the perimeter of Portsmouth, bootcamp exercise training sessions as well as selling charity Christmas cards to raise funds.

Southern Co-op chief executive Mark Smith said: ‘The head office and retail store teams have pulled out all the stops to raise funds for this great charity.’