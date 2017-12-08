Search

Co-op staff bring in hundreds for hospices

Some of the Co-op team at Lakeside in Portsmouth
Some of the Co-op team at Lakeside in Portsmouth

NATS wins prize for work to reduce emissions

Martin Webb, right, and Ray Waller, left, of Comet Classics in Southbourne take possession of the Team Ant replica racing car from its builder Darren Collins, centre. Picture: Ian Hargreaves

Wheeler Dealers car takes pride of place in Southbourne firm’s showroom

0
Have your say

Southern Co-op’s head office team at Lakeside in Portsmouth raised more than £1,300 in two months for new charity partner Naomi House and Jacksplace hospices for children.

Office staff and those working in the food store on site have held cake sales, a 14.81-mile sponsored walk around the perimeter of Portsmouth, bootcamp exercise training sessions as well as selling charity Christmas cards to raise funds.

Southern Co-op chief executive Mark Smith said: ‘The head office and retail store teams have pulled out all the stops to raise funds for this great charity.’