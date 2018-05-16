Coach company awarded more than any other firm

COACH firm Lucketts scooped four prizes at a national awards ceremony.

The firm, which is headquartered in Fareham, won a veritable haul of awards at the UK Coach Awards last week, winning more than any other operator in the country.

Lucketts was praised for its domestic and European coach travel programmes, picking up gold in both categories.

It also won silver for Top Large Fleet Operator and owner Ian Luckett was recognised with an award for Services to the Coach Industry.

Lucketts drivers transport 45,000 holiday makers every year to destinations across the UK and Europe.

Managing director Tony Lawman said: ‘The outstanding feedback we receive day in, day out from our passengers is reward enough but to have this additional recognition from our industry peers really tops it off,

‘We’ve put a great deal of hard work into making our UK and European holiday programmes the very best on the market so we’re particularly pleased to win awards for those.’

Ian Luckett said: ‘Lucketts may be 92 years old but we’re constantly innovating and we’re pleased to see that recognised with these awards.’