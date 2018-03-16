Coach firm celebrates more Golden Spanner success

Have your say

FOR a third year running, Lucketts Group has picked up National Express’s Golden Spanner award.

The travel operator presented the accolade to the team, saying it excelled in its annual engineering audit.

The company, based in Fareham, runs more than 100 services on behalf of National Express every day. It also maintains them at its in-house engineering department.

The national coach firm audits Lucketts each year and its most recent inspection saw the group pick up the highest accolade possible.

Quite an achievement, considering the vehicles audited were in their last year of service.