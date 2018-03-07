Coach firm Lucketts is looking for new drivers

A MAJOR recruitment bid for coach drivers is being launched in Portsmouth.

Coach firm Lucketts starts its campaign on March 12 and the team is hoping to recruit a large number of new drivers through its event at Fareham Shopping Centre.

Anybody interesting in setting the wheels in motion for a new career are encouraged to visit the centre between 9am and 3pm.

The firm would not confirm how many jobs are on offer.

Successful candidates who make it through the recruitment process may get the chance to work abroad, as the firm runs coach holidays throughout Europe.

For those that don’t have the special PCV licence needed for driving coaches, expert training will be given through Lucketts Driver Academy to help them towards the qualification.

Managing director Tony Lawman said: ‘We set out our ambitious growth plans just over a year ago and, looking at our forecasts, this summer is when we’ll really be seeing the fruits of our labour coming through.

‘We’re set for a rise in demand for our services across the board, with more and more schools and corporate work, as well as a boost across our already popular day trips and holidays.

‘As a result, we’re looking to recruit a large number of drivers to add to our growing team. There will be opportunities for newcomers to coach driving, as well as experienced PCV licence holders.’