Coach firm saddles up for debut cycle race

A TRAVEL firm is preparing to swap engine power for pedal power as it takes part in a new 100-mile closed-road sportive.

A team of 24 staff and associates from Lucketts Travel in Fareham will take part in the new event called Vélo South, on September 23, to raise money for charity.

The team, made up of Lucketts staff, suppliers, stakeholders, and people that have a relationship with the firm, will push their endurance to the limits alongside the thousands of other keen cyclists entering the event.

Owner Ian Luckett and managing director Tony Lawman will be heading up the team.

Ian said: ‘I’m really excited about the challenge. We’re organising training rides in the months leading up to the race, so the team should be well-prepared .

‘And we’re especially happy to be able to raise money for charity through our involvement.

‘Giving back to charities and local communities is important to us as an organisation that’s been operating for more than 90 years.’

The Lucketts Vélo South team is fundraising for Transaid, a charity that works to provide affordable and sustainable transport for people in economically developing countries.

Vélo South will see 15,000 cyclists set off from Goodwood Motor Circuit.

Lucketts is also official coach partner for the event, providing transport for marshals across the weekend.