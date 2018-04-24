Coach firm up for triple win

Have your say

LUCKETTS has been named as a finalist in three categories of the UK Coach Awards.

The firm, based in Fareham, beat hundreds of competitors to reach the shortlist.

Staff will be vying for an accolade in the best domestic coach travel programme, best European coach travel programme and top large fleet operator categories.

Safely transporting tens of thousands of holidaymakers each year, the independent operator has a fleet of around 140 vehicles and 300 employers, tracing its roots back 92 years.

Group sales and marketing director, Paul Barringer said: ‘The UK Coach Awards are highly respected in the industry and we’re thrilled to be a finalist in not just one but three categories.’

The team will head to London in May for the ceremony, where they’ll find out if they have won.