Coffee shop and MP in fight to tackle loneliness

A CHARITY which tackles isolation is being backed by Stephen Morgan MP.

Newly-registered charity, The Good Company-Portsmouth, aims to combat the growing issue of loneliness and isolation among people of all ages.

Mr Morgan said he was a long-term advocate for more action to tackle the social problem.

The charity was started by the owners of Home Coffee, which has a base in Southsea and Cosham.

The organisation began two years ago when the coffee shop opened its doors to the public on Christmas Day to provide drinks, mince pies, games and a natter.

The team are reaching out to provide support for members of the community and invited the MP to become the charity’s honorary ‘patron’.

Mr Morgan said: ‘I was really honoured to be approached by the team at Good Company to become patron of this brilliant new charity. As my colleague Rachel Reeves MP said back in December, loneliness truly is one of the great evils of our society today.

‘I’ve seen first-hand the power of what Good Company is doing in connecting and supporting socially and economically-isolated people in our great city.

‘Seeing how they are harnessing the talents and generosity of our community gives me great hope for the wider challenges we face in tackling loneliness.

‘I look forward to supporting the team and this important cause as they go from strength to strength.

‘Good Company is exactly the kind of project that makes me so proud to represent Portsmouth’.

A spokesperson for the charity said: ‘We can’t thank Stephen enough for this honour and all his support.

‘This will truly help us reach more people at all times of the year.’