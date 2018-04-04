Cold snap sees garden centre chain in trouble

Have your say

A GARDEN centre chain has gone into administration.

Home & Garden is a national business that has nine sites across the country, including in Rowlands Castle and Chichester.

Adam Harris and Patrick Lannagan of Mazars LLP have been appointed as joint administrators of H & G (Retail) Limited, trading as Home & Garden, and its subsidiaries, as of March 27.

The business is based in Biggleswade, and the other garden centres are in Worcester, Nottingham, Kettering, Leighton Buzzard, Ferndown, and Willingdon.

The administrators said they would be continuing to trade from the eight garden centres.

They said their goal was to sell the business as a going concern.

Mr Harris said: ‘The unexpected, severe weather conditions at the beginning of 2018 have materially impacted the group’s cash flow, but Home & Garden is a well-established business with historically strong margins, and would represent a good opportunity for interested parties. A sale would preserve jobs and provide the best outcome for stakeholders and creditors, and I welcome all enquiries.’