College student will take on national competition

A CONSTRUCTION apprentice is set to take part in a national competition.

Travis Pay, from Highbury College, recently won first place in a regional bricklaying contest.

Travis, 20, won the senior category in the Guild of Bricklayers Southern Regional Craft Competition, held at the College’s site.

He said: ‘It feels great to win first place.

‘It’s the first competition I’ve ever done and it’s nice to see my apprenticeship is paying off.

‘My tutors are friendly and really care about what we’re doing; they’re supportive, knowledgeable and helpful.’

Travis will take part in the national competition in June.