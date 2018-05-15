Colouring and caffeine challenges for IT staff

AN IT firm has gone above and beyond for Mental Health Awareness Week.

From May 14-20, employees at Fareham-based Taylor Made Computer Solutions will be armed with everything from free fruit to colouring pencils.

Various activities are being set up in the firm’s South coast office.

On Friday, staff will have access to an exercise bike and, for every mile cycled, the firm will donate £1 to mental health charity Mind.

A lunchtime walk challenge will see staff compete to see who can complete a 2.5 mile route the quickest.

Free fresh pastries will be available for all employees on Monday to ease them into the start of the week.

Staff will also be tasked with a challenge to go caffeine free. Gaming competitions and colouring in books will also be on offer.

Managing director Nigel Taylor said: ‘Looking after our staff is so important to us and happiness is a huge part of that.

‘Encouraging wellness of the mind is just as important as encouraging physical wellness and this week is all about reminding our staff what they can do to take care of themselves.’