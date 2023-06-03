The pair set the online business up in 2018 and they have had a steady stream of trade come their way ever since.

Callum Wilson and his business partner John Craddock started their online business in 2018 after they found a passion for offering comics at a reasonable price. The comic world also helped Callum after he left the army.

Callum was previously in the army and was a Lance Corporal but he left eight years ago and came home with some problems that had arisen from his time in the armed forces – but comics helped him.

He said: ‘For me, I was ex army and I left with some problems and comics made me feel better again and we decided to start selling comics that aren’t over priced and that are for everyday people.

‘I got medically discharged out of the army and I was stuck and didn’t know what to do and I found a love for comics – it helped me – it has been my saving grace.’

Galactic Comics, which is based in Southampton, offers a range of different comic books and magazines all of which start at a price point of £1 and increase depending on the comic.

Callum added: ‘I love an Avengers comic and that is what really started me on comics because I found a couple and we were able to then sell them on for a bit more and that is how it all began really.

‘We would love to have more expensive ones but because we are a so small, we don’t see it as a way to keep going so instead of charging £1,000 for a comic, we might charge £1.

