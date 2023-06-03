News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Virgin Media customers told to switch off their routers - here’s why
This Morning editor asks for ‘respite’ after Phillip Schofield scandal
Everything you need to know about Epsom Derby Day
Paul O’Grady’s husband shares latest heartbreak
India train crash: Hundreds injured and more than 280 killed
Bournemouth beach inquiry discovers impounded boat ‘was not licensed’

Comic Con 2023: Hampshire man saved by starting comic business Galactic Comics after leaving army

A man who ‘was stuck’ after being medically discharged from the army found his love for comics and set a business up with his friend.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 16:54 BST- 2 min read
Updated 3rd Jun 2023, 16:55 BST

Callum Wilson, 32, and his business partner John Craddock, 32, set up Galactic Comics after they found a passion for selling affordable comic books and magazines.

The pair set the online business up in 2018 and they have had a steady stream of trade come their way ever since.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They hasve been at Guildhall’s Comic Con since it started and Callum said that it is a good way to trade and meet new people in the industry.

Callum Wilson and his business partner John Craddock started their online business in 2018 after they found a passion for offering comics at a reasonable price. The comic world also helped Callum after he left the army.Callum Wilson and his business partner John Craddock started their online business in 2018 after they found a passion for offering comics at a reasonable price. The comic world also helped Callum after he left the army.
Callum Wilson and his business partner John Craddock started their online business in 2018 after they found a passion for offering comics at a reasonable price. The comic world also helped Callum after he left the army.
Most Popular

Callum was previously in the army and was a Lance Corporal but he left eight years ago and came home with some problems that had arisen from his time in the armed forces – but comics helped him.

He said: ‘For me, I was ex army and I left with some problems and comics made me feel better again and we decided to start selling comics that aren’t over priced and that are for everyday people.

‘I got medically discharged out of the army and I was stuck and didn’t know what to do and I found a love for comics – it helped me – it has been my saving grace.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Galactic Comics, which is based in Southampton, offers a range of different comic books and magazines all of which start at a price point of £1 and increase depending on the comic.

SEE ALSO: Comic Con 2023: Here are 28 photos of day 1 at Comic Con in Portsmouth

The business was thriving today as crowds gathered round the trading table to see what goods they could find and the entire hall was full of comic fans.

Callum added: ‘I love an Avengers comic and that is what really started me on comics because I found a couple and we were able to then sell them on for a bit more and that is how it all began really.

‘We would love to have more expensive ones but because we are a so small, we don’t see it as a way to keep going so instead of charging £1,000 for a comic, we might charge £1.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘We came when it first started so we have been doing this since the beginning and the whole venue has got bigger and better.’

Click her for more information.

Related topics:Callum WilsonHampshireSouthamptonPortsmouth