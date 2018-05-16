Comic convention helps Port Solent win top accolade

Have your say

LAST YEAR over 21,000 comic book fans and superhero buffs flocked to Port Solent for its Comic Con event.

The popularity of the show has led its host to scoop a national award.

Port Solent was presented with a Purple Apple Marketing Award at The Brewery in London. The ceremony recognises and rewards effective shopping and town centre marketing.

Port Solent’s year-long promotional initiative to raise the profile of the venue was also shortlisted under the Strategic Marketing category.

One of the judges said: ‘A creative and targeted event concept that fitted perfectly into the overall strategy and provided a consistent theme.

‘Astonishing footfall increase which clearly demonstrates great engagement with customers and amplification of the event by the local team.’

The free event returns to Port Solent on June 16. The site is preparing to welcome hoards of families and enthusiasts donning their Iron Man and Hulk-inspired onesies.

This year, once again, Port Solent is enlisting the help of its events team, Carswell Gould, to offer professional costumers and cosplayers, celebrity guest signers, TV and movie props and cars, an interactive zombie experience and much more.

Lisa Fowler, Port Solent’s events manager, said: ‘We are absolutely thrilled to have won.

‘Last year was the first time we held a Comic Con and it went down a storm, setting a new record for a single day at Port Solent with over 21,000 visitors.

‘We’re very much looking forward to inviting guests from near and far to join us for cosplay, zombies, celebrity signers, trader stalls, evening entertainment and so much more.’