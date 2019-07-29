COMMENT: It’s ‘anchors aweigh’ for  an exciting port project

In these days of austerity plus the seemingly never ending scare stories of what will or will not happen if and when Brexit occurs, it’s so refreshing to hear that at least the tourism industry in Portsmouth is set to get a massive boost.

Around 50,000 cruise ship passengers are expected this year at Portsmouth International Port – but that could triple up to 150,000 in three years.

And this could happen when an £18.7m project pumps new life into the port in a bid to woo major operators such as Crystal, Silverseas, Fred Olsen, Saga, and CMV.

Understandably, our neighbours ‘down the road’ have held all the honours given by the cruising industry over the years and have sailings this year from the likes of P&O Cruises newest ship Iona, Royal Caribbean’s Explorer of the Seas, Celebrity Cruises’ Silhouette, MSC Cruises’ Preziosa, Princess Cruises’ Crown Princess and of course good old Cunard’s Queen Mary 2.

With the new venture, what’s to stop the likes of those cruise liners coming to Portsmouth to either pick up or drop off?

The announcement of this project has (rightly) caused great optimism and Ian Diaper, head of operations says: ‘We’ll be looking to accommodate up to 2,000 cruise guests, which will mean additional check-in desks, security and lounge facilities, plus a baggage hall able to handle the passenger volumes expected.’

Also, the 30-year-old passenger access boarding tower will be replaced and additional mooring points will be built, allowing for two liners to be accommodated at once.

Good news all round and, as council leader Gerald Vernon-Jackson points out: ‘More passengers will also drive demand for additional hotels, an increased spend in shops and restaurants and provide a wide benefit to the city.’