Commercial road from above

My Portsmouth By Drone captured this super video over looking Commercial road
By Kevin My Portsmouth By DroneContributor
Published 29th Apr 2024, 11:00 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2024, 11:24 BST
On a Saturday market day My Portsmouth By Drone captured some super footage of commercial road from above.

Looking pretty empty for a afternoon market day.

You can see the fountain looking very different from above.

You can also make out the new seating and play area.

Commercial Road seen unlike before by many people

