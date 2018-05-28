Community bank celebrates ten years in business

LAKESIDE North Harbour is not your typical setting for a bank branch but, tucked away in the business park, Phil Dedman and his team at Handelsbanken are putting a personal touch back into the industry.

The team recently celebrated ten years in business by hosting a drinks reception at Lakeside.

Handelsbanken celebrated 10 years of business with a drinks reception at the Lakeside Business Lounge 2000. From left - Nick Lacobucci with manager Phil Dedman''Picture by Malcolm Wells (180425-5877)

Staff and customers reminisced over some of the major developments they’ve seen in the last decade.

The firm serves individuals and clients in 207 branches throughout the UK and, in 2017, the 146-year-old company was named ‘Britain’s most admired bank’.

Phil puts any customer loyalty down to the bank’s business model - providing a local, personable service while keeping up-to-date with digital developments.

Phil said: ‘We’re all so proud to be celebrating this milestone. We’re a real community bank. We love it when our customers pop in to visit us and we’re passionate about keeping that personal touch.

‘If you have a query about your account it’s comforting to pop in and see a member of the team, discuss any concerns and get the help and assistance you need. I think that aspect, which was commonplace many years ago, has disappeared from a lot of banks. It’s a real shame but it’s one of the many reasons why our customers bank with us.’

With the perfect recipe for customer-focused financing, it’s no surprise that the bank kick-started the year with a boost in lending and deposit-taking.

Handelsbanken’s Portsmouth branch is run by a team of local bankers with a combined 250 years’ experience in the trade.

Phil added: ‘Our continual profitable growth in the UK has primarily been achieved through our overwhelming focus on satisfying our customers.’