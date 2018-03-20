Community hero wins M&S competition and is invited to open store

Have your say

A SINGLE father-of-two has spoken of his ‘shock’ after being hailed a community hero.

Ahead of its new store opening in Ocean Retail Park tomorrow, The News and Marks & Spencer launched a competition, asking residents to nominate their community heroes.

Manager Sophie Thomas at the new store 'Picture : Habibur Rahman

Ben Brown was announced as the competition winner after being nominated by his step-dad, Graham Mellers, and has been invited to officially open the new branch.

The full-time marketing executive from Portsmouth was recently named a committee member for local charity, Football for Cancer.

Ben has volunteered for the organisation for two years, running various events to raise money for the cause.

His latest event, an annual Darts Tournament, raised £1287. On his day off Ben also volunteers at the charity’s shop in Cosham.

The new M&S Foodhall at Ocean Retail Park, Portsmouth

Ben said: ‘I was doing my shopping on Friday evening when I received a call to say I’d won a contest.

I thought it was a wind up! I’ve always wanted to give back to the community but I didn’t think I’d ever be called a hero for it!’

Last Christmas, Ben visited the Children’s ward and oncology ward at QA Hospital to deliver presents to both parents and children.

Money raised through the charity helps families in the area dealing with the effects of cancer.

Marks and Spencer will award Ben £200 worth of gift vouchers and has asked him to open its new store on Wednesday.

He added: ‘It’s a huge privilege and I am proud of myself.

‘I haven’t told the kids yet but I think they’ll be pleased to see daddy in the paper!’

The community hero competition was thought up by Marks & Spencer manager Sophie Thomas.

Sophie, 25, will be running the new store when it opens.

She said: ‘I started working for M&S seven years ago. I really enjoy the job and cannot wait for the public to see the brand new store.

‘Our large team includes those who worked at the closed branch in Commercial Road, so we have at least 18 employees each with over 25 years’ experience!’

On opening day, from 10am, customers will be treated to an Easter Eggs-travaganza.

Eight giant sparkly eggs will be hidden around the shop, each filled with prizes including gift vouchers worth from £10 to £50.

A children’s craft corner will also be set up in the Foodhall’s cafe.