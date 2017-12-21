Commuter enjoys cake after over 10,000 trips

SURPRISED passengers enjoyed a slice of cake on the FastCat this week to mark the retirement of one of the firm’s most loyal commuters.

For 45 years Brian Hull, who worked at the Naval Base, has commuted from Ryde Pier Head to Portsmouth Harbour – an estimated 10,800 times. He made his first trip in 1972.

Wightlink staff handed out cake to passengers on the 06:47 trip to mark the occasion and provide a sweet send-off.

Brian said: ‘I’ll miss sailing the Solent in all weathers with my fellow commuters, but I’ll be back on Ryde Pier before too long to do some fishing,’

Wightlink chief executive Keith Greenfield said: ‘We were delighted to celebrate Brian’s loyalty on his last day at work and wish him all the best in retirement’