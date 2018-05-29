Companies rally to support new community project

Have your say

BUSINESSES are throwing their support behind a brand new skate park project.

Undercover Skatepark Project is the brainchild of Jake Skinner, a keen skateboarder and teacher.

Skateboarding has been classified as an Olympic sport and will appear in the 2020 Olympics.

Jake and his friend Jack New hope that a new park could provide a good training ground for future athletes and beginners.

The pair are hoping that the grassroots campaign could soon become a not-for-profit, community interest company.

Jake sent his proposal to former Portsmouth City Council Leader Donna Jones in February, and the idea was quickly approved.

Jake and Jack have pitched that the skatepark be built underneath Rudmore Roundabout, but the location of the new venture is yet to be approved by the council.

To raise money for the project, the team are holding a live music fundraiser at Southsea Castle on Saturday, June 2.

Since announcing the idea, the organisers have been inundated with support from local businesses.

Seadog Print Studio, a print and design company based in Fratton, have designed the project’s official logo and printed T-Shirts for the event.

Southsea Castle are hosting the fundraiser free of charge and Bored Of Southsea, Strong Island, Croxtons, Staggeringly Good, Forced To Be Fussy, Al Burrito and M S King & Son Family Butcher are among the businesses to donate raffle prizes.

Jenna Boyson, of Sea Dog Print Studio, said: ‘The skateboarding community is so welcoming. It’s a fantastic initiative for people in the city and we’re so excited to support it.

‘It’s all about giving something back to the community and providing a safe and friendly space in which young people or avid skateboarders can partake in a sport, learn and have some fun.

‘We’re encouraging people to come along to the event, have some fun, and help make this project happen.’