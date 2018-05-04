Company celebrating two successful years

Have your say

A FIRM which originated in Canada is seeing enormous success in the UK, with one Lee-on-Solent franchisee celebrating two years in business this May.

Esther Rook set up her community driving service, Driving Miss Daisy, after working in the Navy.

Following becoming medically retired, Esther wanted a job that enabled her to give something back to the community.

Since taking the plunge in 2016, Esther has added a new car to her fleet of daisy-adorned vehicles and has employed two new drivers.

The company was inspired by the Academy Award- winning film, which featured Morgan Freeman as a driver for his elderly client.

The firm addresses social issues including loneliness and independence.

Esther said: ‘Having been medically retired from the Royal Navy and subsequently as a dental hygienist, I wanted to continue with a job that gave back to the community.

‘Whilst researching the care sector, I stumbled across Driving Miss Daisy and could instantly relate to their ethos.

‘My fellow Daisy drivers, Connie, Vicky and I undertake all manner of journeys tailored to each individual booking.

‘This can include trips to the local hairdressers, medical appointments and accompanied shopping visits, plus journeys to weddings, funerals, holidays and day trips out.

‘We both enjoy meeting new people and gain so much job satisfaction by giving people back a sense of independence.’

Each driver is first-aid trained and staff are currently undergoing dementia awareness courses.

Esther said: ‘The ethos behind the business is simple, ‘We’re family when family can’t be there’.