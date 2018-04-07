Company discusses housing with MP

A COMPANY looking to build affordable housing in a town has met with Fareham MP Suella Fernandes.

Low Carbon Construction, based in Cams Hill, Fareham, discussed affordable housing solutions with the Fareham MP.

The news comes as Fareham Borough Council looks to deliver thousands of homes in the borough.

Director Bridgette Farrow said: ‘We were delighted to welcome Suella Fernandes to our offices.

‘Not only will we be delivering 10,000 affordable homes a year, but we will also be providing at least 100 local jobs wherever the sites are being built – it is heartening to get support from Suella.’

Ms Fernandes said: ‘Thank you to the team at Low Carbon Construction for taking the time to show me around.

‘They have developed an innovative way of delivering more affordable homes – we need to get Britain building again, and we need more affordable homes to support the aspiration of many British people of owning their own home.’