Company in charity cycle challenge

TRETHOWANS’ charity of the year has received a £1,500 boost.

The solicitors, which has offices in Portsmouth and throughout the south, chose The Joe Glover Trust as its 2018 beneficiary.

The Southampton-based charity gives practical and financial support to children who have been diagnosed with cancer and their families.

To raise the money, partner Paul Longman joined 2,000 cyclists in France for a 550-mile ride from Arras to Riquewihr.

The pedallers took on French mountains and valleys.

Paul said: ‘The Joe Glover Trust has touched all of our hearts here at Trethowans and the whole team is motivated to raise as much as it can for the cause.’