Company in The Sunday Times top employer list

THE Sunday Times has named a local company in its top 100 Best Companies To Work For in 2018.

Reassured, a direct life insurance broker, was recognised by the newspaper, which placed it eighth in its list of 100 firms.

The annual listing honours the UK’s top employers, with rankings based on staff responses to a range of factors.

Factors include how employees feel about their team, manager and company leadership, pay and benefits their balance between work and home.

This is the fourth year in a row the firm has been nominated to the list.

CEO Steve Marshall said: ‘We have big plans to become the most recognised, reliable and recommended life insurance broker in the UK and our staff are crucial to achieving this goal.

‘Ranking so highly in The Sunday Times Top 100 Best Companies To Work For is a great achievement, but it doesn’t stop there.

‘We want to continue to improve our culture, environment, training and incentives to ensure we attract the best people and inspire them to build their careers at Reassured,’