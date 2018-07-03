Company marks four decades of business

Have your say

AWARD-WINNING Fareham firm Barnbrook Systems Ltd is marking its 40th anniversary at Farnborough International Airshow.

The family-run company – a member of the Farnborough Aerospace Consortium – is taking its largest delegation and latest products ranges to the July air festival.

Barnbrook Systems will be displaying and demonstrating such products as its aerospace contactors, engine controls and innovative inflight refuelling technology.

Managing director Tony Barnett said: ‘The airshow is an opportunity for us to demonstrate our capabilities and showcase our successful product ranges.

‘The 2018 Airshow is particularly significant as it falls in our 40th anniversary year.

‘We look forward to welcoming existing clients and business associates to our stand and making valuable new contacts during this year’s show.’

The firm also carries out new build, repair and overhaul of engine control units. This year will be Barnbrook Systems’ 12th consecutive appearance at the airshow.