Company move creates jobs

A FIRM’s relocation has enabled it to recruit 16 new members of staff.

LeadStream, an online customer acquisition service, has moved headquarters from Fareham Arena to Solent Business Park, Whiteley.

The firm was launched in 2014 by Matthew Milnes and Michael Hubbard.

In a deal through estate agency firm Hughes Ellard, the company signed on with a 10 year lease.

LeadStream is now beginning its big recruitment drive and is looking to fill 16 new roles.

Matthew said: ‘We had outgrown our previous office and Hughes Ellard brought St Andrews House to our attention – it ticked all the right boxes.

‘We now have plenty of room to grow the customer service centre.’

The new headquarters is located just off junction 9 of the M27.